Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Hilton

Alexander Green, Andrew Richardson, Benjamin Rockafellow, Alissa Salem, Amanda Seewagen and Molly VanDenberg, of Hilton, are set to graduate in May 2019 from SUNY Fredonia.

Holley

Dylan Sharpe, of Holley, is set to graduate in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in history from SUNY Fredonia.

Rochester

Stephanie Ashodian, Patrizio Biondo, Francesca Branciforte, Olivia Dorschel, Leah Graziano, Alexis LaValley, Michaela Lincoln, Jamie LoVullo, Victoria Maldonado, Kately McMindes, Ethan Mordenga, Nathan Orlando and Selena Ragland, of Rochester, are set to graduate in May 2019 from SUNY Fredonia.

Alyssa Brault, of Rochester, recently was honored at SUNY Oneonta’s Kente graduation recognition ceremony. Brault is graduating this spring with a Bachelor of Science in mass communications. She attained the gold level for the college’s Leadership Education and Development program.

Marielle Buss, of Rochester, recently joined the Ohio Wesleyan University chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, an academic honor society. Buss majors in microbiology.

Scottsville

Alexander Blaszyk, of Scottsville, is set to graduate in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in communication, video production, from SUNY Fredonia.

Spencerport

Jordan Amering, Celina Kryk, Michaela Ruggiero and Chelsea Spiegel, of Spencerport, are set to graduate in May 2019 from SUNY Fredonia.