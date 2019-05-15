Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently announced that Christopher Gorecki will succeed Dorothy Coleman as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective July 1.

Coleman accepted a position with a health plan in the BCBS system and will leave the organization at the end of June. She joined Excellus BCBS in 2011.

Gorecki has more than 30 years of health care and finance experience. He joined Excellus BCBS in 2014 as senior VP of finance. He led and supported efforts to improve medical expense trend projections and accuracy, achieve administrative efficiencies, achieve improvements in underwriting practices, and improve the accuracy of budgeting and forecasting.

“Under Chris’ leadership, our business has become more predictable as well as more agile, quicker to identify and respond to unforeseen changes,” said Chris Booth, president and CEO. “Chris also actively supports efforts to engage employees in our corporate culture, leading by example. For over a decade, he has passionately supported the work of the American Diabetes Association, in particular the annual Tour de Cure event.

“Dorothy’s tenure at the company has been marked by a modernization of finance that improved financial performance across nearly every measure. We are grateful for Dorothy’s work with our health plan and for her contributions to our community. We wish her the very best going forward.”