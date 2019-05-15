This year’s Disney-themed Summer Soiree, “Tale as Old as Time,” will celebrate the Greece Performing Arts Society on June 1 with dinner, entertainment and a silent auction at Davinci of Greece in Stoneridge Plaza, 1558 W. Ridge Road, Rochester.

Guests can enjoy a cash bar while participating in the silent auction and hear summer event announcements. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:15 p.m. and dessert. Tickets cost $40, and are available at greeceperformingarts.org and area Wegmans.

“Tale as Old as Time” will highlight music from “Beauty and the Beast,” “Frozen,” “The Lion King,” “The Little Mermaid,” “The Princess and the Frog,” and “Toy Story.” Scheduled performers include vocalists Tristan Altobelli, Shari Bischoping, Tammi Colombo, Kyle Critelli, Hunter Ekberg, Mandi Lynn Griffith-Gurell, Reece Gurell, Eric Schutt and Courtney Weather.

Vocalist Michael DeLuca and the GPAS Festival String Ensemble, directed by Jonathan Allentoff, will perform “Zip-a-Dee-Do-Da” from “Song of the South,” “Bella Notte” from “Lady and the Tramp,” “Go the Distance” from “Hercules,” and “Second Star to the Right/When You Wish Upon a Star” from “Peter Pan” and “Pinocchio.”

The Festival String Ensemble includes Jonathan Allentoff; Michael Allentoff, Coleen McLean and Terry Widera on violin; Carolyn Greene on viola; Larry Fagen on cello; and Lynn Eberhardt on bass.

This year’s Soiree will feature cocktails created for GPAS and served in a 50th anniversary glass. These include The Belle of the Ball with vodka, grenadine and 7 Up; The Beast with whiskey, amaretto and black cherry soda; and The Lumiere’s Torch with rum, lemonade and blue curacao.

The silent auction includes various gift baskets. Interested donors can email info@greeceperformingarts.org for information.