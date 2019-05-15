Sisters of the Greece VFW Auxiliary Post 4658 recently presented youth essay certificates of merit to two eighth graders at Merton Williams Middle School in Hilton.

Natalie Whitehair and Emma Lenhard entered the Patriot’s Pen essay competition last fall. Open to students in grades 6-8, the 2018-19 competition asked students to examine “Why I Honor the American Flag.”

Social studies teacher Anastasia Stamoulacatos encouraged her classes to enter the contest, which is dedicated to fostering a better understanding and appreciation of America, and patriotism among today’s youth.

Lenhard and Whitehair received a certificate, pin, book of the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution, and flowers at an assembly attended by their parents and fellow eighth graders.

“When you see veterans, you should thank them for their service,” sister Cheryl Bilski said. “By participating in this essay contest, you’ve done that.”