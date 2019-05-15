Chili resident honored for community service

John Hellaby Jr., of Chili, received this year’s Edward Levine Community Service Award from the New York Planning Federation.

The award goes to a volunteer member of a municipal board who performs an outstanding job for their community.

Hellaby has guided planning and development in the town of Chili for over 34 years, and currently serves as chair of the Chili Planning Board. His previous volunteer efforts include the Town Zoning Board of Appeals (1985-95); 2000, 2010 and 2030 Master Plan updates; zoning code updates; and Farmland Protection Plan.

Rochester airman completes basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Jose Alvarez, of Rochester, recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

Alvarez completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training earn four credits toward an Associate in Applied Science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Alvarez graduated from Arcadia High School in 2018.

North Chili pediatrician named HAST coach

The Hilton Area Swim Team recently named North Chili pediatrician Mark Klier as its head coach.

Klier is board-certified by the American Academy of Pediatrics and a clinical instructor for the University of Rochester School of Medicine. He swam competitively at the college level and previously coached the Syracuse Chargers.

HAST is a member of USA Swimming, and swims under sanction of Niagara Swimming and the Genesee Valley Swim League. Interested swimmers ages 6-18 can attend a free trial on May 28-June 6 at Merton Williams Middle School. Email hastboard@gmail.com for information.