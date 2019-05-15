Jury selection begins Wednesday in the double murder trial against a former police chief accused of killing a couple in Wayne County. Tim Dean is accused of gunning down Josh Niles and Amber Washburn in Sodus last October.

Jury selection begins Wednesday in the double murder trial against a former police chief accused of killing a couple in Wayne County.

Tim Dean, a former Texas police chief, is accused of gunning down Josh Niles and Amber Washburn in Sodus last October.

His wife, Charlene Childers, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to Niles' death. Prosecutors do not believe she was involved in Washburn's death.

A third suspect, Bron Bohlar, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, admitting to renting a car for Dean.

If convicted, Dean could face life in prison without parole.