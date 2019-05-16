Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Jeremy Boorum, of Ontario, was recognized at the recent Elmira College Student Research Conference for his work, “Bob Dylan’s America: American Culture on ‘Desolation Row.’”

Andrew Castellano, of Clyde; Melanie McBride, Jonathan Morrison, Stephanie Rawa and Dominic Vassallo, of Macedon; Jordan Camblin, of Newark; Nicholas Calusha, Tyler Gross and Tyler Hecht, of Ontario; Patrick Saiff, of Sodus Point; and Noah Barnes, of Wolcott, are set to graduate in May 2019 from SUNY Fredonia.

The Empire 8 Conference named Jordan Curtis, a North Rose-Wolcott graduate, to the 2019 E8 Sportsman of the Year team. Curtis, a senior, plays for the men’s tennis team at Elmira College.

Corin Deloge, of Palmyra, graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in literature/writing from SUNY Potsdam.

Emily Ostroski and Kate Ostroski, of Wolcott, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Bob Jones University in South Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.0-3.74 GPA for the semester.

Logan Savitcheff, of Macedon, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Misericordia University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.55 GPA.