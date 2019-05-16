Victor resident joins Waste Harmonics

Patty Roy, of Victor, recently joined Waste Harmonics in Rochester as its sales and marketing operations manager.

Roy is responsible for overall sales, operations and marketing efforts, including supporting the new business sales organization, providing ongoing reporting to current customers, and finding efficiencies and cost savings across the board, along with all contract renewals.

She holds a Master of Science from Rochester Institute of Technology, and her Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from Clarkson University. Her 30-year career includes roles in sales, marketing and management.