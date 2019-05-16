The Diocese of Rochester Catholic Schools’ Golf & Games: Benefiting Education Hardship is set for June 24 at The Links at Greystone, 1400 Atlantic Ave., Walworth.

This annual event raises funds for students in need of financial assistance at the 18 Diocesan schools.

Golf registration starts at 11 a.m. before tee off at noon; games registration opens at 12:30 p.m. before starting at 1 p.m. A cocktail reception and awards dinner will follow at 4 p.m.

Email sharon.hockwater@dor.org or visit dorschools.org/golf for information.