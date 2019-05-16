Meg Hurley will read from her book, “The Dog Who Ate the Vegetable Garden and Helped Save the Planet,” during the Rochester Area Vegan Society meeting at 7 p.m. on June 16 at Brighton Town Park Lodge, 777 Westfall Road, Rochester.
A vegan potluck dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. Club members are available to answer questions on how to make or bring a vegan dish. Call (585) 234-8750 for information.
The Lodge is a log cabin set back from the road on a driveway called Haudenosaunee Trail.
Admission is $3, or free for RAVS members. Visit rochesterveg.org for information.
Rochester Vegan Society to meet June 16
