WallByrd Theatre Co. will present “The 39 Steps” by Patrick Barlow, directed by Virginia Monte, on Thursdays-Sundays through June 2 in the Avyarium at Village Gate, 274 N. Goodman St., Rochester.

“The 39 Steps” is a parody adapted from the 1915 novel by John Buchan and the 1935 film by Alfred Hitchcock. The film’s “serious” spy story is played mainly for laughs, and the script is filled with references to other Hitchcock films like “Strangers on a Train,” “Rear Window,” “Psycho,” “Vertigo” and “North by Northwest.”

“The 39 Steps” is co-directed by WallByrd’s founding artistic director Virginia Monte and former PUSH Physical Theatre artist Jonathan Lowery. This production features performances by Cassie Buscemi, Emily Lipski, Fred Pienkoski and Kiefer Schenk.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on May 16-18, May 23-25 and May 30-June 1, as well as 2 p.m. on May 19, May 26 and June 2.

Tickets are $32, or $27 for students and seniors. Visit wallbyrd.com for information.