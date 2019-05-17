Every year, without fail, a mama duck chooses one of the enclosed courtyards at the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua to lay her eggs and take care of her babies.

And also every year without fail, she lets the staff know when she’s ready to go by pecking on the glass.

On a recent Thursday morning, it was time for what has become an annual rite of spring, with the duck and her babies parading through a corridor of the skilled-nursing facility as they made their way out into the world.

As delighted residents looked on, members of the Facility Services Department lined a corridor between the courtyard and the nearest exit, holding large pieces of cardboard to gently usher the ducks should they get sidetracked on the way to their destination — an open door.

Every year, the mama duck follows the same path. “She has us trained,” groundskeeper Charles Blake said.

With assistant nurse manager Betsy Willard holding the exit door open, the mama duck and her 13 babies headed out into the world, exploring a large park-like area behind the facility.

Staff members and residents breathed a sigh of relief that everything had once again gone smoothly. So, it seems, were several other members of the wider community. UR Medicine Thompson Health — of which M.M. Ewing is a part — posted a few photos on its Facebook page and within the first three hours, the album had already been shared nearly 300 times.