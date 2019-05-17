Girl Scouts of Western New York announced Megan Gearinger, of Rochester, as a 2019 Gold Award Girl Scout.

Gearinger’s project was titled “Build Friendship, Grow with Love.”

“My project was completed at the Gymnastics Training Center of Rochester in Penfield. Sadly, teenage suicide has become a reality in several local schools in recent years, including an athlete at GTC. Teens who feel personally connected to others are less likely to commit suicide. The intention of my project was to build a sense of community on the Girls Gymnastics Team at GTC so that all girls would feel accepted and cared for,” said Gearinger. “This was accomplished through three aspects of my project. A Card Creation Center was started. This is a box filled with homemade stencils, cards and markers. Teammates were paired into Big Buddies and Little Buddies. These Buddies send each other cards for birthdays, before/after meets, or for weekly encouragement. This system has been highly successful in building friendships and team support. A wooden bench was built for the gym, as a place for teammates and families to gather and socialize. Finally, a perennial memorial flower garden was planted near the parking lot entrance to help create a welcoming atmosphere and to honor those from the GTC family who have passed away. Through this project, the GTC Girls Team has become much more connected and these friendships continue to blossom, even outside of the gym.”

Gearinger will receive her Gold Award at the Gold Award Ceremony on June 1. The Girl Scout Gold Award is the most prestigious award in the world for girls.

The Gold Award project is the culmination of all the work a girl puts into “going for the Gold.” A Girl Scout’s project should be something that a girl can be passionate about — in thought, deed, and action that encompasses organizational, leadership and networking skills. The project should also fulfill a need within a girl’s community (whether local or global) and create change that has the potential to be on-going or sustainable. About 80 hours of community service are involved in the project. Completion of the Gold Award also qualifies the Girl Scout for special scholarship opportunities and to enter the military a full rank higher than her peers.

