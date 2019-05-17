Officials from the Golisano Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing at St. John Fisher College and the Waterford Institute of Technology, in Waterford, Ireland, announced a formal partnership to advance the Institute’s mission of transforming the way nurses treat the unique needs of individuals with developmental disabilities.

Dianne Cooney Miner, dean of the Wegmans School of Nursing at St. John Fisher College and founding director of the Golisano Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing; John Wells, head of WIT’s School of Health Sciences; Ann Costello, executive director of the Golisano Foundation; and Gerard J. Rooney, president of the college, offered remarks about the partnership and signed an official Memorandum of Understanding.

“Today we celebrate our continued collaboration, which will bring the best practice, research, and science — along with the compassion and values that are part of our profession — to the Golisano Institute,” said Cooney Miner.

The partnership will allow the Institute to draw on the expertise of faculty members at WIT, which has offered a specialized degree in developmental disability nursing since 2002. There, the curriculum addresses challenges in effective communication, applied behavioral analysis and positive behavioral change techniques, and early intervention strategies, among other training.

“This relationship is much more than a partnership between two organizations, it is a partnership built on interpersonal friendship, trust and a shared view of the role of nurses, nursing and our approaches to the care of people,” said Wells. “I’d like to say something about you at Fisher, and you, as a country. You are open, you are forward thinking, you are flexible and adaptable. And, Fisher represents that. We’re deeply honored to partner with you, deeply honored to know you as individuals, and deeply honored to be a part of this amazing initiative.”

