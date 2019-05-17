The Blue Knights chess team from Greece Christian School competed in the 2019 Rochester Area Interscholastic Chess Playoffs at Rush-Henrietta Senior High School.

The middle school team comprised of students in grades 5-8 beat four out of the five high schools it played. Players never had a chance to play a middle school in the open tournament.

GCS won its first round, 22-18, versus McQuaid and its second round, 40-0, against Mynderse. The team lost in the third round, 0-40, against the eventual champion, School of the Arts. In the fourth round, GCS beat World of Inquiry, 21-19, and won its final round, 27-13, versus Keshequa.

In the last round, Trevor Morgan beat his opponent by checkmating him with eight seconds left on his clock. With Morgan’s win, GCS took second place in the tournament.

The team is coached by the Rev. Kenneth Marshall. Seven GCS students competed at the tournament: fifth graders Roman Burkovskiy (fifth board), Slavik Maftey (sub), Cristian Mazur (fourth board) and Chima Obi (sub); sixth grader Zac Morgan (second board); and eight graders Alina Burkovskaya (third board) and Trevor Morgan (first board).