Grumpy Cat, the internet celebrity pet, has died at the age of 7.

According to a statement from the frowning feline's family, Grumpy Cat died on Tuesday of complications from a urinary tract infection.

Grumpy Cat, who is also known as Tardar Sauce, went viral in 2012 after her photo was posted on Reddit.

According to her official website, Grumpy Cat's famous frown was likely caused by feline dwarfism.