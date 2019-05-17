Webster Marching Band Boosters Inc. and Henderson Ford raised $5,650 to benefit the Webster Marching Band program, along with the 2019 Webster Thomas and Schroeder High School graduating seniors.
The “Drive 4 UR School” fundraiser took place on April 6, at Webster Schroeder High School’s front parking lot during Webster Central PTSA’s annual Community Arts Day. For every test drive of a Henderson Ford vehicle, Ford Motor Co. donated $20 to the Webster Marching Band Boosters, Inc. An extra $10 was earned for a test drive of a Ford EcoSport.
Ford Motor Co.’s Drive 4 UR School program has donated more than $40 million
across the U.S.
“Thank you to the community members who stopped by to test drive a vehicle. It is important to work together, in support of our local students’ educational efforts and achievements,” said Henderson Ford President Randy Henderson.
Henderson Ford and Webster Marching Band raise thousands
