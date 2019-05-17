The Irondequoit Art Club’s 61st annual Spring Show and Sale opened April 25 at the Irondequoit Public Library with a party and awards presentation.

The show had 125 pieces by 42 art club members. Best of Show honors went to Leslie Werlin for her mixed media piece, “Mercurial.” The painting is about the emotions she experienced and how those feelings ebbed and flowed. Although she experienced anxiety in the beginning stages of the painting, she eventually settled into the process.

Award-winners for this show were selected by judges, Patricia Tribastone and Rosa Montante, both professional artists/teachers/demonstrators. Tribastone is a nationally-recognized artist who paints primarily in pastel and oil. She has been in many national exhibitions and is a Master Signature member of the Pastel Society of America and Signature and board of directors member of the National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society. Most of Tribastone’s paintings depict still-lifes and are done in a representational style. Her use of color and light are distinguishing factors in her work.

Montante is a classically-trained oil and accomplished acrylic painter. She is a Signature Member and board member of the National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society. Her representational florals, still-lifes and portrait paintings explore the impact of light and shadows, stillness and movement, frailty and strength, transiency and existence.

Irondequoit Town Supervisor, David Seeley, and Spring Show Chair, Jane Adams, spoke at the opening and presented the awards. Joan Karas Hinman was the show’s co-chair. Jurors’ Awards went to John Ciminelli, “Solar Scene” and “Irondequoit Bay”; Cheryl Coleman, “Three Times the Fun”; Jan Ferry-Axman, “Generations of Joy”; Nancy Jo Gambacurta, “Sunflower and Reclining Figure”; Richard Jenks, Yellow Room with Bouquet” and “An Egyptian Sailor”; Barbara Montione, “God’s Blueprint = Perfect Symmetry”; Jeanette Musliner, “Webster Arboretum” and “Waterlilies”; Mary Emmi Pallone, “In Full Bloom” and “Nature’s Beauty on the Farm”; and Jeannette Profeta, “Captain Jack” and “Big Sur.”

Merit Awards were presented to Jane Adams, “Grey Heron”; Michele Barnard, Fall Flowers”; Diane Bosco, “Splish Splash” and “Titus Pond”; Karen Chamberlin, “Hawaiian Dusk”; Cheryl Coleman, Running Free”; John Fleckenstein, “Storms Coming” and “Angry Orchard”; Lucy Luo, “A Korean Girl”; Arlene Miller, “My Shadow”; Terry Patti, “Beaches” and “Blue Birches”; David Pell, “Stefan Koszalska”; Michael Ratigan, “Barrington/Sears”; Sheila S.A.M. Shrestha, “Orchids.”

The club had a special memorial exhibit honoring art club members, Robert Kiesow, Ernest Barnes and Rita Bellingham, who passed away during the past yea

Call (585) 704-5020 or visit www.irondequoitartclub.org for more information.