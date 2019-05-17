Girl Scouts of Western New York will present a 2019 Gold Award to Jacquelynn Smith, of Rochester, in recognition of her project, “School Supplies for Children in Need.”

“For my Gold Award Project, I created a school supplies drive at my high school, Greece Arcadia,” Smith said. “I collaborated with Goodwill, Mission Share and Develop Africa. During school, I went to all study halls and presented my project to spread awareness that we have sources readily available daily that we take for granted. Students and faculty contributed new and used supplies so I could donate them to organizations in the Rochester community, as well as overseas. I was able to donate about eight boxes to charity in Rochester and two overseas through Develop Africa.

“Girl Scouts prepared me for college, because it has provided me with necessary life skills — being prepared, determined, leadership, as well as trying new things, going outside of my comfort zone, working hard, managing my time well and staying positive.”

Smith will be recognized at the Gold Award ceremony on June 1. The Gold Award is the highest award in Girl Scouts.

A Scout’s project should be something they can be passionate about in thought, deed and action, as well as encompass organizational, leadership and networking skills. It should fulfill a need within their community, and create change that has the potential to be ongoing or sustainable.

Approximately 80 hours of community service are involved in the project. The Gold Award qualifies the Scout for scholarship opportunities and to enter the military a full rank higher than her peers.

The Gold Award requires a Scout to identify an issue and investigate it to understand what can be done to address the problem. Scouts then form teams to act as their support system, including a project adviser close to the issue who is not a troop leader or family member.

Scouts create plans to ensure they know what steps they must tackle while working on their projects. They submit project proposals to their local Girl Scout councils and, once accepted, work through the steps of the plan, utilizing the support team where necessary. The project is used to educate and inspire others about the cause they are addressing.

Visit gswny.org for information.