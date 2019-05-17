Chloe is a sweet 2-year-old girl who loves attention from anyone, but would do best in a one-pet home. She is about 7 1/2 pounds, spayed and up to date on all her vaccines. Chloe is very affectionate and has a lot of energy.

Pet Pride of New York, 7731 Victor Mendon Road, Victor, is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Sundays, and noon to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Mondays are by appointment only.

Volunteer and foster opportunities are available. Call (585) 742-1630 or visit petprideny.org for information.