Here's a look at your weekend forecast from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 64° | Lo: 50°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: NW at 11mph

Today: Morning rain then clearing skies in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday

Hi: 61° | Lo: 46°

Precipitation: 0% | Wind: NW at 10mph

Partly sunny. Cool breeze off the lake.

Sunday

Hi: 70° | Lo: 50°

Precipitation: 30% | Wind: NW at 10mph

Mostly cloudy and warmer with a shower or thunderstorm.