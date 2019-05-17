Here's a look at your weekend forecast from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:
WEEKEND FORECAST:
Friday
Hi: 64° | Lo: 50°
Precipitation: 20% | Wind: NW at 11mph
Today: Morning rain then clearing skies in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Mostly cloudy
Saturday
Hi: 61° | Lo: 46°
Precipitation: 0% | Wind: NW at 10mph
Partly sunny. Cool breeze off the lake.
Thunderstorms
Sunday
Hi: 70° | Lo: 50°
Precipitation: 30% | Wind: NW at 10mph
Mostly cloudy and warmer with a shower or thunderstorm.