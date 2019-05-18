Now that the former slave and author is getting his just due, Canandaigua officials hope the cemetery gets some TLC

CANANDAIGUA — The unveiling of a marker to remember a forgotten hero of the movement to abolish slavery has called attention to his resting place in the West Avenue Cemetery — a place of history that city officials say is in need of upkeep.

Austin Steward, a former slave, Rochester business owner and author of the book, “Twenty-two Years a Slave and Forty Years a Freeman,” died 150 years ago, Feb. 15, 1869. He was buried in the city where he lived out the last several years of his accomplished life.

The Rev. Chester Freeman of Geneva spearheaded the effort to obtain and dedicate the marker, which he said will attract the attention of scholars and history buffs alike.

The marker’s unveiling Friday, near his large monument and gravestones of members of his family, also comes during the 400th anniversary of when African-American people were brought to the country as slaves.

“This is wonderful and will bring new people to the city,” Freeman said.

Mayor Ellen Polimeni said Steward’s life is a remarkable story and praised Freeman’s efforts in bringing Steward’s accomplishments to light.

Steward was born in 1793 in Virginia and with his master, William Helm, eventually moved north to Steuben County. Steward escaped to Canada in 1815, and two years later opened a grocery and meat market in Rochester. He moved to Canandaigua after a fire destroyed his business.

While living in Canandaigua, Steward opened and taught at a school for children of color. During the 1840s, he devoted his life to the anti-slavery, black suffrage and temperance causes.

“He certainly is a part of the history of our community and of western New York,” Polimeni said.

As Ed Varno, executive director of the Ontario County Historical Society, noted, an early rule of the cemetery said no persons of color could be buried here.

“He was breaking down barriers,” Varno said.

And Steward did this without gaining the attention that others in the movement did, according to history buff and City Manager John Goodwin.

The marker helps inform residents and visitors of Steward’s efforts.

“It’s right here in our backyard,” Goodwin said.

How many other remarkable stories of Canandaigua’s past are waiting to be told?

The answer may be found in the cemetery, which is the final resting spot of several notable families in the city’s history, including the Thompsons, Chapins, Parrishes and Tiffanys.

The cemetery is in need of care, and the city is looking for volunteers to help restore stones, build fencing and care for bushes, among other tasks.

The Steward marker, in addition to calling attention to his life and accomplishments, also draws attention to the urgency of the need.

“I see this as our forgotten cemetery,” Polimeni said. “It’s our responsibility to get busy and do something here.”

Through this effort, perhaps more unsung heroes will be discovered and more markers placed to remember them, Varno said.

“This is a worthy project,” Varno said. “This is the history of Canandaigua.”

To help

The city of Canandaigua is looking for volunteers to help restore markers and perform other tasks in the West Avenue Cemetery. For information, call City Hall at 585-396-5000.