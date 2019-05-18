The Livingston Correctional Facility may close in September

SONYEA — Livingston County officials said a state prison that may shut down this fall will cause a ripple effect in the community.

On Friday, state officials announced the upcoming closing of the Livingston Correctional Facility, which is one of three slated to close. Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes said Friday the facility will close in September.

The medium security prison houses more than 800 inmates and employs more than 300 people, but pretty soon it’ll be lights out for good.

It's a closure David Lefeber, chairman of the Livingston County Board of Supervisors, said will be felt countywide.

"Certainly it’s 300 jobs and those folks spend money whether they reside in Livingston County or not. They buy gas, they eat out, they shop at our local stores, our local businesses … " Lefeber said.

State officials said they have a plan for employees to transfer to a different facility or another state agency.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Department of Corrections said, in part, “These closures are a result of the governor’s successful progressive criminal justice reforms that have led to a historic decrease in crime, including both violent and property offenses, as well as individuals incarcerated in New York state prisons.”

Lefeber said he doesn’t know of any real bright side.

“I'm unsure about that decrease in crime but I know that facility, as I was told by a state rep, was pretty much full," Lefeber said.

Lefeber said when the facility closes, he’d like to see state officials turn it into something that can contribute to the local economy.

"It’ll be an empty facility,” Lefeber said. “I don’t know what New York state has planned for that facility but it just helps our local economy."