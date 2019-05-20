Bright Raven Gymnastics’ Level 5 and 6 teams competed in the 2019 USA Gymnastics State Championships held at Rochester Institute of Technology.

With 54 teams represented in the Level 5 competition, Bright Raven earned the second place team banner. Five members of the team were named state champions for their performance in individual events or all-around competition, and others medaled near the top in their divisions.

Katie Bradfield, 14, of Spencerport, took first place on balance beam, and second in floor exercise and all-around in the Senior D division. Jenna Reiss, of Gates, placed second on balance beam.

Kailey Tran, 13, of Gates, and Lia Brasacchio, 13, of Victor, were named state champions in the Senior C division. Tran took first place on vault, floor and all-around. Brasacchio took first place on the uneven bars, and placed second on vault, floor exercise and all-around.

Alexis Gerig, 10, of Greece, captured first place on vault in the Junior A division, and Kennedi Gadsden, of Greece, earned first on vault and third on the uneven bars in the Junior B division.

The Level 6 team had four gold medal winners and finished in seventh place among 64 teams.

Morgan Sizer, 12, of West Henrietta, earned three gold medals in the Senior A division, taking first on the uneven bars, balance beam and all-around. She took second place on vault and floor exercise.

Katie Kull, of Pittsford, took first on balance beam and third all-around in the Senior B division.

In the Senior D division, Caroline Garbe, 13, of Webster, took first place on floor exercise and Natalie Wood, of Henrietta, took second on beam. Gabby White, 14, of Spencerport, earned three gold medals, taking first on vault, bars and floor. White finished third on bars and second all-around. Emily Post, 15, of Spencerport, placed third on vault.