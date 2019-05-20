Greenlight Networks, a fiber-to-the-home provider in Rochester, recently hired Beth Delforte and Michele Sadwick as vice president of talent acquisition and development and VP of marketing, respectively.

Delforte joined Greenlight after running an executive consultancy search firm for 10 years. She spent more than 12 years in the telecommunications industry with Frontier Communications, Global Crossing and Citizens Communications in various human resources leadership roles.

“We currently have 43 employees, up from 20 just 12 months ago,” said Mark Murphy, president and CEO. “Beth has been instrumental in securing top talent for us as a consultant. We are fortunate to have her onboard, and will benefit from her expertise in recruiting, people management, culture and change.”

Sadwick most recently worked as VP of consumer marketing for Windstream, where she led the go-to-market strategy for the consumer division. She has 25 years of experience in telecommunications, holding marketing leadership positions at EarthLink, Mpower Communications and Frontier Communications.

“From a marketing perspective, Michele will lead the effort to continue to grow the groundswell of demand we have seen for our services, with a focus on those areas where we can provide service today and increasing Greenlight Network’s presence in the community,” Murphy said.