Greater Rochester Quality Council, a Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce affiliate, recently presented its 13th annual Performance Excellence Awards.

GRQC presents the awards to discover, recognize and help others learn from high-performing organizations.

The council’s highest honor, the George K. Hansen Exemplar Award, went to Rochester Regional Health for its Optimizing EMR Alerts: Improved Med Administration initiative. This award is given when an organization demonstrates exceptional excellence, organizational-wide commitment and strong dedication to sustained continuous improvement.

GRQC presented Performance Excellence awards to the following organizations.

Operations excellence

Gold: JN White: Streamlining Front End Processes, Regional Transit Service, and RRH — High Five: Achieving CMS 5-Star Quality Measure Improvements (LTC).

Team excellence

Gold: Highland Hospital — Point of Use Cleaning in OR, RRH — Managing an Outbreak and Winning the Battle (UMMC), Trillium Health — Rapid Start Antiretrovirals Process Model, and Xerox Webster — EA Toner Quality Improvement.

Silver: Harris Corp., Tactical Communications Business — Voice of the Customer Process Improvements; Paychex — Labor Power Cost Reduction; RRH — The CAUTI DeCATHlon; and URMC Comprehensive Stroke Center at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Bronze: Highland Hospital — Late Tray Project, TLF Graphics — Time Clock Project and URMC Pediatric Asthma Team at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Customer excellence

Silver: Gorbel — Order Fulfillment Excellence: Inquiry to Quote.

Bronze: RRH — Real Time Patient Feedback (NWCH).