Greater Rochester Quality Council, a Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce affiliate, recently presented its 13th annual Performance Excellence Awards.
GRQC presents the awards to discover, recognize and help others learn from high-performing organizations.
The council’s highest honor, the George K. Hansen Exemplar Award, went to Rochester Regional Health for its Optimizing EMR Alerts: Improved Med Administration initiative. This award is given when an organization demonstrates exceptional excellence, organizational-wide commitment and strong dedication to sustained continuous improvement.
GRQC presented Performance Excellence awards to the following organizations.
Operations excellence
Gold: JN White: Streamlining Front End Processes, Regional Transit Service, and RRH — High Five: Achieving CMS 5-Star Quality Measure Improvements (LTC).
Team excellence
Gold: Highland Hospital — Point of Use Cleaning in OR, RRH — Managing an Outbreak and Winning the Battle (UMMC), Trillium Health — Rapid Start Antiretrovirals Process Model, and Xerox Webster — EA Toner Quality Improvement.
Silver: Harris Corp., Tactical Communications Business — Voice of the Customer Process Improvements; Paychex — Labor Power Cost Reduction; RRH — The CAUTI DeCATHlon; and URMC Comprehensive Stroke Center at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Bronze: Highland Hospital — Late Tray Project, TLF Graphics — Time Clock Project and URMC Pediatric Asthma Team at Golisano Children’s Hospital.
Customer excellence
Silver: Gorbel — Order Fulfillment Excellence: Inquiry to Quote.
Bronze: RRH — Real Time Patient Feedback (NWCH).
