The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor recently released its state Canalway Water Trail guidebook and navigational map set, helping paddlers join the cruisers and powerboats on the waterway.

The complimentary guidebook and maps include mile-by-mile descriptions of launch sites, paddler-friendly facilities and amenities, and places of interest for over 450 miles of the state Canal System, including the Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Oswego and Champlain canals.

The guidebook and maps are available to order for a $10 shipping and handling fee, or can be downloaded online. Visit eriecanalway.org/explore/boating/watertrail for information.

“This guidebook is an invitation to paddlers to discover the history, beauty and adventure of paddling the canals,” said Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. “Paddlers will navigate century-old locks, pass stunning stone aqueducts, and experience narrow flatwater stretches and wide river segments.”

The guidebook includes features to help beginners to seasoned paddlers plan a trip and enjoy the waterway for a few hours. These include best bet paddling day trips with mileage charts, step-by-step instructions for locking-through, how to plan and prepare for a paddling trip, maps and descriptions of the more than 140 public access points, and things to do and see on and off the water.

“More people are discovering that New York’s canals are an ideal venue for a fun and leisurely day on the water,” said Brian Stratton, director of the New York State Canal Corp. “Going through a canal lock in a canoe or kayak is a unique experience, and this guidebook will help paddlers get the most out of their trips.”

Paddlers are encouraged to participate in the Canalway Challenge, an initiative that invites people to trace history while tracking miles walking, running, cycling or paddling on the state Canal System and Canalway Trail. The free program includes a range of mileage options — 15 miles, 90 miles, 180 miles and 360 miles — so that people at all fitness levels can choose a mileage goal that suits their ability and participate. Visit eriecanalway.org/explore/challenge for information.