The Hilton Cadet Robotics team recently toured Bozza Pasta on Upton Street to learn about the production process used in making pasta.

Owners Michael and Marisa Bozza showed students the equipment and machinery they use in making various products. Students had an opportunity to fold their own tortelloni.

The tour was part of Small Business Week, which celebrates small businesses and their partnerships with public school districts in the area.

A Community Together for Education kicked off SBW events with a breakfast for business owners participating in the visits, superintendents of schools and Board of Education presidents at Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES.

ACT for Education is an initiative by public schools in the Monroe One and Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES districts, Rochester City School District, area businesses, and community members.