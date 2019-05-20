A Stanley woman is accused of stealing more than $12,000 from two people for whom she worked as a home health aide.

Tasha N. Knaak, 27, was arrested May 17 by Canandaigua City Police and charged with one count of third-degree grand larceny. According to police, Knaak was working for the two victims for the last year and, toward the end of April 2019, she took a total of 20 checks from the victims' residence and used them for a $12,350 loss to the victims. The checks were cashed at two different bank locations in the Canandaigua area.

Knaak was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.