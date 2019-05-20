A limo bus driving through town was forced to pull over on Main St. Canandaigua after a fight broke out on it and spilled out onto the street. City of Canandaigua Police had to call in for back up as a Brockport man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

CANANDAIGUA — A Brockport man was arrested after police say a fight broke out on a limo bus passing through town. Police say the fight spilled out of the bus and onto Main St. in Canandaigua.

Brian Lancaster, 27, is facing charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after a fight broke out between a group on the bus. The bus stopped but the brawl continued in the streets of Main Street and Fort Hill Avenue.

The melee was such a fracas that City of Canandaigua Police called in Ontario County Sheriff's Department and the New York State Police for backup.

Lancaster was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.