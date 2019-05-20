Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the trial of Tim Dean, a former Texas police chief charged with murdering a Wayne County couple. Dean is accused of shooting and killing Josh Niles and his fiancee, Amber Washburn, in Sodus last October.

Jurors have all been seated.

During opening statements, Dean's attorneys are expected to outline their defense, while prosecutors will reveal the scope of evidence they plan to present.

Charlene Childers, Dean's wife, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case in April. Prosecutors say Dean pulled the trigger, but Childers was in on the plan. Niles is the father of Childers' children.

Bron Bohlar, another former police officer charged in the case, pleaded guilty to conspiracy in February. He admitted to renting a car for Dean.

Dean's trial is expected to be a lengthy one, with evidence stretching from New York to Texas.