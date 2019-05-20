OFC Creations’ 2019-20 lineup includes two world premieres, two interactive experiences, two well-known drag queens, and opportunities for kids and teens to take the stage.

This season marks OFC’s 15th year as a Rochester theater company focused on education and experimental professional projects under the direction of Eric Vaughn Johnson. Johnson established a team of professionals and partnerships to expand its offerings, including Judith Ranaletta, arts program director of the Rochester Century Club, to present two interactive theatrical experiences.

Charlie Harrington wrote two original shows for the season after creating two scripts for OFC at the 2009 and 2010 Mind2Movie film festivals. Harrington also wrote the script for OFC’s “Kite Strings: The Musical” at the 2013 Rochester Fringe Festival.

As part of the 2019-20 season, OFC formed the Storybook Touring Theater Co. The troupe features professional adult actors performing stories for the whole family at The Lyric Theatre, Kodak Center and throughout the Rochester community. Elementary teachers and principals can book touring shows for their school between October and June 2020. Visit storybooktheatretour.com for information.

The 2019-20 season consists of “Miss Coco Peru” on Sept. 27; “Bibbidi Bobbidi Cinderella” on Oct. 19-20; “Nunsense” on Nov. 1-2; “In the Heights” on Dec. 13-14; “Wrapping Around the Christmas Tree: The Musical” on Dec. 20-22; “Dixie’s Tupperware Party” on Jan. 24-26, 2020; and “The King and I” on March 4-8, 2020.

Tickets for the season are available at ofccreations.com or (585) 667-0954. Subscribers who purchase four or more shows as a package will receive a T-shirt. Auditions will be announced in August.