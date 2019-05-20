The Wheatland-Chili High School Band and Chorus recently participated in Music in the Parks in Boston, along with six schools from New York and Rhode Island.

The Wheatland-Chili Choir took first place in its division and the Band took third place. Each earned a rating of excellent, the second highest recognition available.

The Chorus performed “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman” by Pasek and Paul, “Thula Klizeo” by Joseph Shabalala, and “Autumn Vesper” by Audrey Synder with words by Emily Bronte. The Band performed “Torch of Liberty” by Karl L. King, “Children’s March” by Percy Grainger and “Suite” from “Bohemia” by Vaclav Nelhybel.

Forty-five students participated in the band trip with music teachers Steve Zimmerman and Nick Rocha, and chaperones Lois Hagadorn and Laura Hogan. While in Boston, they had a guided tour of the Freedom Trail, visited the New England Aquarium, attended a performance of “Les Miserables” at the Boston Opera House and spent an afternoon at Six Flags New England.