Camp College Prep, a four-day seminar designed to support high school sophomores and juniors pursuing college admission, will offer two sessions this summer at Nazareth College in Pittsford.

The registration fee is $275 and is on a first-come basis. A maximum of 25 students is accepted for each session.

Session one will be held July 8-11 and session two will run July 22-25. For session one,students may choose a morning class, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon or a class from 1 to 4:30 p.m. For session II, there will be a class from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Topics that will be covered at Camp College Prep include daily instruction on preparation for the SAT and ACT, how to write a powerful college essay, college admissions timetable, how college admissions decisions are made, factors to consider when choosing a college, how to successfully present one’s self to colleges, how to develop a successful college application, getting the most out of a college visit, using the internet, how to create an effective activity resume and how to search for scholarships.

Contact John Serafine at (585) 330-0103, send an email to campcollegeprep@yahoo.com or visit campcollegeprep.com, for a registration form or further information.