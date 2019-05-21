Dixon Schwabl in Victor recently welcomed Gina Godlewski, of Canandaigua, to its account service department as a senior account executive.

Godlewski will manage and support client relationships, including the Great New York State Fair and Buffalo Blueway. She will serve as a key point of contact, support the development of strategic plans, communicate client objectives and monitor the internal workflow.

Godlewski previously worked as an account executive responsible for supporting integrated business-to-business campaigns in the health care vertical at Partners + Napier. She earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing from St. John Fisher College in Rochester.