Dixon Schwabl in Victor recently welcomed four hires to its team: Gina Godlewski, of Canandaigua, and Nick Guadagnino, of West Irondequoit, as senior account executives; Jenny LePore, of Fairport, as senior account supervisor; and Fred McCoy II, of Rochester, as account director.

Godlewski will manage and support client relationships, including the Great New York State Fair and Buffalo Blueway. She will serve as a key point of contact, support the development of strategic plans, communicate client objectives and monitor the internal workflow. She earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing from St. John Fisher College in Rochester.

Guadagnino will manage campaigns for the Frontier Communications account by directing internal teams, managing timelines and deliverables, and ensuring brand standards. He will support overall strategy for the account. Guadagnino earned his associate degree from Monroe Community College, and his bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations from Rochester Institute of Technology.

LePore will help lead the strategic direction and planning on the Frontier Communications account. She will be responsible for managing the client relationship and financial health of the account, and serve as the internal team leader. She earned her bachelor’s degree in communication planning, and evaluation and communication in life sciences from Cornell University in Ithaca.

McCoy will lead the Community Bank N.A. integrated marketing team to ensure business and marketing goals are established and met. He will be responsible for the quality, strategy and integrity of all services provided to the client, and will consistently evaluate and course correct plans. McCoy earned his bachelor’s degree in communication design and technology from Parsons School of Design in NYC.