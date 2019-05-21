A Mendon man is required to pay $122,000 after he pled guilty to criminal possession of marijuana. Patrick Gallo was also charged with enterprise and corruption. But after his plea, those charges were dismissed.

CANANDAIGUA — A Mendon man arrested in Ontario County last June was sentenced to six months in jail and a whopping forfeiture of more than $122,000 for marijuana possession.

Ontario County Court Judge Brain Dennis issued the sentence and ordered the restitution as Patrick Gallo stood in front of him shackled and wearing a tan prison suit.

“It sounds you you gave up a lot of money, maybe it’s from ill-gotten gains,” said Dennis during sentencing.

Gallo who has been sitting in the Ontario County Jail since his arrest was initially charged with first degree enterprise corruption, a class B felony and second degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class D felony, the latter of which he pled guilty to.

The arrest was a result of a police investigation by the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and the City of Canandaigua Police Department that spanned three counties including four properties on State Route 15A in the Town of Canadice, Muckland Avenue in the Town of Butler, Gallup Road in the Town of Sweden, and Tennyson Way in the Town of Mendon.

During the raid, 600 marijuana plants were seized along with nearly 10 pounds of pot.