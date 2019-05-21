Monday, May 27 is Memorial Day and as is our tradition in Webster, there will be a parade to celebrate our veterans who have sacrificed so much for our freedoms. The parade will line up at 9 a.m. at the Spry Middle School and will start at 9:30 a.m.

The parade travels down South Avenue to Main Street and ends at the Webster Rural Cemetery. At the cemetery, there is a service that will take place to honor our fallen heroes. Some have asked whether the Town Board will be marching in the parade and that answer is no. The Town Board believes that this is a solemn day to be set aside to remember our Veterans and not a day for politics.

Please come out on Monday, May 27 for the parade and join the veteran groups, boy scouts, and girl scouts to honor our veterans.

Please note that the Webster Town Hall building will be closed on Monday, May 27 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. The Town Hall will reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday, May 28 at 8:30 a.m.

Summer celebration

The town of Webster’s annual summer party at the Webster Recreation Building is on Saturday, June 22 at 4 p.m. The fun begins with food trucks, games and inflatables for all to enjoy. Then from 5:30 to 9:45 p.m. there will be music to entertain everyone, followed by the finale of the evening which is the best fireworks you have ever seen!

So, make sure to put this date on your calendar, and plan on bringing your family to enjoy an evening of food, fun and friends at the Webster Recreation Center.

As always, if you have any questions about your town government, please feel free to contact me during regular business hours at (585) 872-7068; or email me anytime at supervisor@ci.webster.ny.us.