The Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter will meet on June 4 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 25 Westminster Road, Rochester.

Hearing Other People’s Experiences will gather in the Church Vestry Room at 10 a.m.

James Feuerstein will explain hearing and speech acoustics in “Hearing Aids and Noise: A Visual Explanation of the Challenges and Some Solutions” at noon in Parish Hall. At 8 p.m., Julia Rood will present “Employment Help Through ACCES-VR.”

All programs are free. Call (585) 266-7890 or visit hearinglossrochester.org for information.