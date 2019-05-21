The annual Art & Treasures Sale will feature gently used antiques, original artwork, prints, jewelry, china, pottery, furniture, porcelain, silver, crystal, fine linens, housewares and books on June 6-9 at the Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave., Rochester.

Shoppers can get a first look at the sale for $15 from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 6. Sale days with free admission run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 7-8 and noon to 3 p.m. on June 9.

The Gallery Council is accepting donations for the sale, which are tax-deductible. Visit mag.rochester.edu/events/art-treasures for information.