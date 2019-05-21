Martino Flynn LLC, a full-service, integrated marketing communications firm located in Pittsford, announced its OnControl Bone Biopsy System campaign for Teleflex Incorporated was awarded gold in the 2019 Aster Awards campaign category.

The winning entry included print ads, emails and a microsite: Oncontrolsystem.com. As a Gold Aster Award winner, Martino Flynn ranked among the top 5% of entrants from across the U.S. and several foreign countries.

“The quality and creativity of the entries submitted seem to increase each year,” said Melinda Lucas, Aster Awards program coordinator. “The 2019 Aster Awards program brought together some of the best and most creative advertising in the world.”