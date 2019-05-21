Causewave Community Partners is joining forces with The Summit, Pittsford and Reliant Credit Unions to award a local nonprofit organization with the Matchstick Prize for the fourth year.

A panel of community judges will select one small nonprofit in the Greater Rochester area that has demonstrated a meaningful impact to receive a cash prize of $5,000, funded by the three credit union, along with a media grant valued at $25,000 courtesy of the Democrat & Chronicle. The media grant can be used with any of the D&C Digital media properties. Causewave Community Partners will work with D&C Digital to help make the most effective use of the prize.

Five finalists and a winner will be selected and the winner will be announced at The Matchstick Prize Reception on Sept. 12 at NextCorps in the historic Sibley Building. The reception is hosted and sponsored by Two Point Capital Management.

Causewave created this award four years ago to recognize the impact the nonprofit community has in Greater Rochester. To quality for this award, the organization must be a nonprofit with a yearly budget of less than $1 million and demonstrate their ability to make meaningful and measurable change in the community. Nominations can be made at causewave.org/the-matchstick-prize by 5 p.m. on July 15.

“This is the fourth year that the Democrat and Chronicle has collaborated with Causewave to bring this award. Democrat & Chronicle Media is firmly rooted in the Rochester community and is proud of our legacy of support of nonprofit organizations. We’re excited to be bringing this award back to recognize and lift up the work of our community neighbors who are actively making a major difference. We feel that commitment is worth celebration—and supporting,” said Tom Clayball, regional vice president of sales

“At The Summit, strengthening our communities is an important part of how we serve our members.” said Cheryl Pohlman, vice president of marketing and community relations at The Summit Federal Credit Union. “We’re so happy to partner with other local credit unions to reward and encourage those who, like us, work to make a positive impact on the people who live here.”

“Every day, we see firsthand the impact that nonprofit organizations have on our communities. Reliant is honored to be able to help fan the flame of that impact by working cooperatively with our credit union partners to sponsor the Matchstick Prize — a true example of the credit union’s philosophy of “people helping people,” said Cynthia Hamann, Reliant Community Credit Union vice president brand awareness

“Pittsford FCU is proud to be a sponsorship partner for this year’s award,” said Brian Scudder, the general manager from Pittsford Federal Credit Union.”When presented with the opportunity to participate as a supporter of this year’s Matchstick Prize, the parallels with the credit union industry were immediately apparent. The mission of credit unions, helping members get ahead financially, is very similar to what the Matchstick Prize recognizes meaningful efforts to spark change in our community.”

Previous winners of the Matchstick Prize include The Coffee Connection, NAMI Rochester and R Community Bikes.