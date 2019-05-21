Summer employment opportunities for seasonal and part-time positions are available in various county departments, including Monroe County Parks and the Seneca Park Zoo.

These positions include lifeguard, golf/park landscaper, grounds/maintenance and construction crew, tram and snack bar attendants, cleaners, customer service/reservations, field customer service representative, and carousel operator. Each position pays from $11.10 to $14 per hour.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old, live in Monroe County and be willing to work weekends. Lifeguards can be ages 15 and older. Email mcparks@monroecounty.org or visit cs.monroecounty.gov/hrapply for information or to apply.