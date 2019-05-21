OFC Creations’ 2018-19 season will end with the Rochester premiere of “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” on June 1-2 at The Lyric Theatre Cabaret Stage, 440 East Ave., Rochester.

“Frozen Jr.” follows the same characters and story of the 2013 motion picture. When the newly crowned Queen Elsa accidentally uses her power to turn things into ice and curses her home in infinite winter, her sister, Anna, teams up with a mountain man, his reindeer and a snowman to change the weather.

The score includes “For the First Time in Forever,” “Love is an Open Door,” “In Summer” and “Let it Go” from the original movie. The cast features 30 youth performers ages 7-16 in all roles. Students come from Brighton, Greece, Hilton, Pittsford, Victor and across Greater Rochester to perform in the show.

Many of the performers will join OFC for ROC Summer Theater Experience summer camps in July and August. In seven weeks, youth performers will present 15 shows at the Kodak Center, Lyric Theater and Seton School. Other students in OFC’s drama program of “Willy Wonka Jr.” on June 6-8 at Seton School and “Shrek Jr.” on June 14-15 at St. Joseph School will participate in ROC Summer camps.

OFC Creations’ built a full range of costumes and wigs for the Rochester premiere of “Frozen Jr.,” and Luna’s Puppets built a Broadway-style animatronic Olaf puppet. The full package of costumes, wigs and Olaf puppet will be rented out by OFC Creations starting in July for schools and community groups to produce the show.

“Frozen Jr.” will take the stage at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on June 1, and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on June 2. Tickets cost $12, and are available at ofccreations.com and area Wegmans.