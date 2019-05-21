The Rochester Croquet Club will hold an open house on National Croquet Day at 10 a.m. on June 8 at Grace & Truth SportsPark, 373 N. Greece Road, Hilton.

The U.S. Croquet Association-sanctioned club plays with weighted mallets and balls on bentgrass greens. Wickets are tall and narrow, just slightly wider than the ball.

Admission is free for anyone bringing a nonperishable food item or household good for Mission Share. Registration is requested. Call (585) 474-3753 or email roccroquet@gmail.com for information.