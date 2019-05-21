Wanting you back where you belong.

When local Bob Sagan began his legacy in the Rush-Henrietta School District, he kicked off a two-decade-plus tour of musicals with “Hello Dolly!”

A group of alumni has formed to give participants the opportunity to relive those times.

Events will be held to travel back in Rush-Henrietta theatrical time from 7 to 11 p.m. on June 28-29 at the RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road.

The weekend will cost $20 for those who participated in shows or $40 for guest.

There will be a tour of the current Rush-Henrietta Senior High School, 1799 Lehigh Station Road, at 10 a.m. on June 28. From 6 to 10 p.m., the “Main Event” will take place, featuring entertainment performed by a number of Rush-Henrietta theater alumni. This event will take place at ARTISANworks, 565 Blossom Road, Rochester.

Email questions to saganyears@gmail.com, or call (585) 235-2584 to find out more information — or for those who are part of the Sperry Theatre and Spotlight Theatre family from 1972 to 1998 and would like a formal invitation (reservations are required).