Stop the Stigma ROC, a youth-led, adult supported nonprofit that promotes mental health education and suicide prevention, will host its fourth annual Stop the Stigma Awareness Concert from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on June 8 at the Perinton Center Stage Amphitheater, 1100 Ayrault Road.

Given the increase in deaths by suicide in the area, the nonprofit has organized this event to educate and come together as a community so all can develop effective ways to reach those who are fighting mental health.

The 2019 concert theme is “Stand up, Reach out, Stop the Stigma.” This is a call to both youth and adults to educate themselves about mental health and the resources that exist in the community and then reach out to those who may need help.

This free community event will feature music by Jumbo Shrimp and young performers. Speakers including an art therapist, a mental health counselor and two high school students will share their mental health journeys and expertise.

Other organizations who will be represented at the event include the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Fairport Central School District’s Chemical Prevention Advisory Council, the Out Alliance and Sources of Strength (University of Rochester). Their presence is meant to provide the attendees with an understanding of the multiple resources within the community. The event will host several food trucks, sell merchandise supporting the event’s message and hold a silent auction to raise additional funds.