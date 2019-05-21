Messenger Post Media has partnered up with Ontario County Humane Society to weekly showcase animals from the shelter in the Tails for Tuesday feature.

Messenger Post Media has partnered up with Ontario County Humane Society to weekly showcase animals from the shelter in the Tails for Tuesday feature.

This week we’re featuring two friendly cats that need forever homes.

ZEBBI is a wonderful black and white friendly cat who is smart, inquisitive and very active.

BEAU is an orange and white low-key type of guy who is sweet and very loving.

Zebbi and Beau are both available for adoption at Happy Tails Animal Shelter, located at 2976 County Road 48 in Hopewell. If you are interested in adopting either one of them or taking a look at the other animals the shelter has up for adoption, please visit www.ontariocountyhumanesociety.org or call 585-396-4590.