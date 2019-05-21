The National Center for Women & Information Technology recognizes students and educators for their accomplishments and goals in computing and technology.

Webster Thomas High School juniors who received the Upstate New York Affiliate Honorable Mention NCWIT Award for Aspirations in Computing are Melissa Fabian, Alexandra Valachovic, and Alessandra Visca.

The 2019 awardees are recognized for their academic excellence, leadership and future goals for girls and women in computing and technology. Each recipient receives an individual trophy and a school trophy.