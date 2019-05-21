The Willink Middle School Band, under the direction of Matt Osika, and the Webster Village Band, under the direction of Tom Indiano, will perform a concert scheduled for 7 p.m. on May 28 at the Willink Middle School Cafetorium, 900 Publisher's Parkway, Webster.

The concert was well received by band members and the music community last spring that the directors decided to reprise this event.

Each band will perform a few selections individually and will join together for a rendition of Tchaikovsky's “1812 Overture.” Admission is free to the public.

Email hcohen@rochester.rr.com for more information.